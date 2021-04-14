CHEYENNE, Wyo. (CBS4) – Tickets for Cheyenne Frontier Days in Cheyenne, Wyoming go on sale April 15 AT 9 a.m. Organizers of the 10 day event announced earlier this month they will open for full capacity this summer.
The 2021 lineup includes Garth Brooks with Ned LeDoux; Cody Johnson with Aaron Watson; Maren Morris with TBA; and Kane Brown with Restless Road. Blake Shelton with John King; Eric Church with Ashely McBryde; and Thomas Rhett with Rhett Akins were rescheduled from 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Organizers plan to honor the late Chris LeDoux with a bronze statue added to Frontier Park on July 23, the same day Garth Brooks and Ned LeDoux, Chris' son, open the concert series.
Ticket prices range from $49 – $94, rooftop starts at $150. Daily rodeo tickets range from $18 – $35. A $3 discount is offered on rodeo tickets and $5 discount on concert tickets purchased before July 1. PBR tickets range from $25 – $105 with special Elite Seating and V.I.P. tickets also available at various prices.
