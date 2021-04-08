COVID In Colorado: Vaccinations Fuel Traveler Confidence, AAA Study FindsA new survey from AAA finds nearly half of Coloradans are comfortable taking a trip this spring.

Centura Health Continues To Use Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccines At Mass Vaccination Sites In Colorado After Adverse Reactions InvestigatedCentura Health will continue to operate other mass vaccination sites in Colorado that include Ball Arena in Denver and the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo where the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be administered.

Denver's Bar Max Requires Proof Of COVID Vaccination For Indoor ServiceBar Max in Denver is now open after being closed for much of the pandemic. Patrons can enjoy a cocktail inside only if they provide proof of vaccination.

COVID Vaccine Clinic At Dick's Sporting Goods Park Paused After 11 Patients Report Adverse Reaction To Johnson & Johnson ShotThe COVID vaccination clinic at Dick's Sporting Goods Park was put on hold after 11 patients experienced adverse side effects after receiving the shot.

DCPA Broadway Plans To Reopen In December With Disney's 'The Lion King'The Denver Center for the Performing Arts Broadway is planning to reopen in December with The Lion King.

Cheyenne Frontier Days To Kick Up Some Dust Again This SummerConcerts and rodeo events are a go for Cheyenne Frontier Days this summer.