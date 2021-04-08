CHEYENNE, Wyo. (CBS4)– Cheyenne Frontier Days is getting ready for a big return this summer and its Frontier Nights concert series is full of star-filled entertainment. The concert series is just one of the many attractions you’ll find at the summer tradition celebrating 125 years.
The 2021 lineup includes Garth Brooks with Ned LeDoux; Cody Johnson with Aaron Watson; Maren Morris with TBA; and Kane Brown with Restless Road. Blake Shelton with John King; Eric Church with Ashely McBryde; and Thomas Rhett with Rhett Akins were rescheduled from 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are so glad to be sharing this lineup for 2021 tonight,” Contract Acts Chairman Randy Krafft said in a statement. “It has been a long year for all of us and we can’t wait to welcome our fans back to Frontier Park.”
The 125th Cheyenne Frontier Days celebration is dedicated to the legendary Chris LeDoux. “We are proud to honor Chris LeDoux and his ties to the rodeo and music worlds and his place in Cheyenne Frontier Days history. A bronze statue will be added to the sculpture collection on Frontier Park and dedication will take place on July 23,” read the statement by CFD.
The “Daddy of ’em All” features 9 days of PRCA professional rodeo, a full carnival, artists, food and music that celebrate the history and culture of the American West.
Concert tickets go on sale April 15 at 9 a.m. ranging from $49 – $94, rooftop starts at $150. Daily rodeo tickets range from $18 – $35. A $3 discount is offered on rodeo tickets and $5 discount on concert tickets purchased before July 1. PBR tickets range from $25 – $105 with special Elite Seating and V.I.P. tickets also available at various prices.
2021 Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Entertainment Schedule
July 23: Garth Brooks with Ned LeDoux
July 24: Thomas Rhett with Rhett Akins
July 25: Cody Johnson with Aaron Watson
July 26-27: Professional Bull Riders – Last Cowboy Standing
July 28: Maren Morris with TBA
July 29: Kane Brown with Restless Road
July 30: Eric Church with Ashley McBryde
July 31: Blake Shelton with John King
July 24–Aug. 1: PRCA Rodeo Action
LINK: Cheyenne Frontier Days