DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday announced that formal have been filed against two 22-year-old men, Elias Chavez and Tlaloc Chavez, after a double murder on April 1. The victims were found near the intersection of Federal Boulevard and Alameda Avenue and they have been identified as DeAngelo Tafoya, 22, and David Lara, 59.
The charges were filed against Elias and Tlaloc late last week and include first-degree murder and criminal attempt to commit murder. The two men are set to make their next court appearance on Thursday morning.
Police said they responded to Federal and Alameda after a 911 call was made about gunshots and a tan SUV and they found the male victims at a bus stop with shooting wounds. Both men died after being taken to the hospital.