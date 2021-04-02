DENVER (CBS4) — Police have arrested two men in connection with a deadly double shooting in Denver on Thursday. Elias Chavez, 22, and Tlaloc Chavez, 22, are being held for investigation of first degree murder.
Two men were shot near West Alameda and South Federal Boulevard Thursday afternoon. Police said both victims were transported to the hospital, but later said both victims had died.
Federal was closed at Alameda while police investigated.
The Medical Examiner’s office has not yet released the names of the victims.
