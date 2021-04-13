DENVER (CBS4) – In a statement through the NFL Players Association, Broncos players said Tuesday that they will not take part in offseason workouts. Voluntary minicamps were set to start in less than a week.
The announcement was made through the NFLPA on Wednesday afternoon.
The statement reads, in part: “With offseason programs starting in less than a week and without adequate protocols in place in order for us players to return safely, we will be exercising our right to not participate in voluntary offseason workouts.”
COVID numbers in Colorado are still on the rise, as of the last update from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Monday.
CBS4 has reached out to the Broncos for a statement on the players’ move.