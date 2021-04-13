Broncos Players Announce They Will Not Take Part In Upcoming Minicamp Without More COVID ProtocolsBroncos players, through an NFLPA statement, say that without more COVID protocols, they will not take part in the team's offseason workout program.

Colorado Pauses Use Of Johnson & Johnson COVID VaccineThe Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment paused the use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine "out of an abundance of caution."

Boulder County Adopts New Framework After Colorado's COVID Dial ExpiresThe County of Boulder is on track to move to Level Blue on the COVID-19 dial on Friday.

COVID In Colorado: Counties Prepare Local COVID Dials As State COVID Dial Is Set To ExpireThe Tri-County Health Department is working with other metro Denver agencies to come up with a consistent COVID-19 dial when the state’s dial expires this Friday.

Parker Family 'Shellshocked' After Being Booted From Flight Over Mask IssueA family from Parker was ordered to deboard a Southwest Airlines flight at Denver International Airport after their toddler couldn't keep wearing his mask.

COVID In Colorado: Appearance Of Brazilian Variant Making State's Medical Community 'A Little Bit Jittery'Colorado health officials are once again reporting a rise in the number of COVID variants in the state, and CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida says one in particular has doctors on edge.