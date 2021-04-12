DENVER (CBS4) – The number of people hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19 continues to gradually increase in Colorado. On Monday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 429 confirmed hospitalizations, the largest number in the state since Feb. 18.
The 7-day average positivity rate for COVID-19 testing in the state is currently 5.5%. About a third of the state’s critical care ventilators are currently in use.READ MORE: 'Still Some Anxiety': Principal Helps Organize COVID Vaccine Clinic For Students
More than 2 million Coloradans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. CDPHE reports more than 3 million cumulative doses administered in the state.
CDPHE updates COVID-19 data each day at covid19.colorado.gov/data.
COVID-19 Data as of 4 p.m. Monday:READ MORE: Eligible Denver Students Invited To Receive Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine
Vaccines (Phase 1A & 1B):
- 1,278 Total Vaccine Providers
- 2,122,809 People Immunized with One Dose
- 1,292,845 People Fully Immunized
- 3,130,605 Cumulative Doses Distributed
- 3,298,100 Cumulative Doses Administered
Testing:
- 15,951 tests conducted on April 11 with 5.51% positivity rate (7-day moving average)
- 5.92% daily positivity rate on April 11
Hospital Data:MORE NEWS: Fort Carson Soldiers Deploy To Support COVID Vaccine Efforts In Southern Colorado
- 429 Patients currently hospitalized, 82% of facilities reporting (+8)
- 41 Patients under investigation for probable cases, not lab confirmed (-3)
- 56 Patients discharged/transferred in past 24 hours (-7)
- 7% Facilities anticipating staff shortages within next week (-1)
- 1% Facilities anticipating PPE shortages within next week (+0)
- 3% Facilities anticipating ICU bed shortages within next week (+0)
- 31% Critical care ventilators in use (+0)
Case Summary:
- 479,590 cases (+912)
- 2,131 Variants of concern (+515)
- 64 Variants under investigation (+33)
- 26,285 hospitalized (+11)
- 2,797,318 tested (+3,703)
- 7,304,355 test encounters (+15,951)
- 6,157 deaths among cases (+0)
- 6,303 deaths due to COVID-19 (+7)
- 4,481 outbreaks (+15)