One Night Airbnb Reservations In Colorado For July 4 Now BlockedAirbnb says it will not accept one night stays during holidays in any listing in any city.

22 minutes ago

Thomas Jefferson High School Students 16 And Older Can Sign Up for Pfizer COVID VaccineStudents 16 and older at Thomas Jefferson High School can sign up for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

25 minutes ago

Monday April 12th CBSN Denver Daily Sports LineMichael Spencer gives you his best bets for tonight's games as the Avs host the Coyotes and the Nuggets visit the Warriors.

47 minutes ago

Denver Public Schools Calls On Teachers Who Aren't In Currently Classrooms To Return April 26Denver Public Schools is calling some teachers to return to the classrooms before the end of the month. It's a decision some are criticizing saying they are forcing teachers into a dangerous situation.

57 minutes ago

5 Arrested In Undercover Investigation Into Child Prostitution In Colorado SpringsFive men were arrested in an undercover investigation into child prostitution in Colorado Springs in February. Police say one of the suspects also conspired to rob the underage sex worker. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley Will Deliver Air Force Academy Graduation AddressChairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark A. Milley will address Air Force cadets at the 2021 commencement ceremony next month. The Air Force Academy made the announcement on Monday morning. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago