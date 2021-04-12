DENVER (CBS4) – A law firm that specializes aviation cases is representing several people on board United Airlines flight 328 which suffered an engine explosion in February. The plane departed Denver International Airport on Feb. 20 on its way to Honolulu.
Debris fell onto neighborhoods in Broomfield damaging some homes and vehicles.
Clifford Law Offices says their clients now suffer from post traumatic stress disorder due to the emergency. The pilot turned the plane around and landed safely at DIA. No passengers or residents were hurt.
"The passengers on this flight thought it was going to be their last," said Robert A. Clifford, founder and senior partner at Clifford Law Offices in Chicago.
In March, CBS4 reported on another passenger who filed a class action lawsuit against United for failing to properly inspect and maintain its aircraft.
Jonathan Corbett, the man's attorney, told CBS4, "It is just the way that these planes age and United's failure to account for that caused these travelers to have to deal with 18 minutes of whether they were going to live or die."
The National Transportation Safety Board said one engine fan blade was cracked, and its surface was consistent with metal fatigue. A second fan blade is also in question.