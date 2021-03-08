DENVER (CBS4) — A passenger on United Airlines Flight 328 has filed a class action lawsuit against the airline, claiming he suffered severe emotional distress after one of the 777’s engines broke apart over Broomfield on Feb. 20. The lawsuit accuses United of failing to properly inspect and maintain its aircraft.

The passenger, Chad Schnell, is from Indiana.

“…one of two engines on this plane spectacularly failed, scattering pieces of the engine over Colorado and leaving passengers to a horrifying view of a fire on the wing,” the lawsuit states.

“The 231 passengers on board UA328 were lucky to escape with their lives, as the flight managed to land with no serious physical injuries; however, it left these passengers in fear for their life for nearly 20 minutes,” the lawsuit states. “Nearly all of them experienced the emotional distress that would be a natural human emotional response to a near-death experience.”

The lawsuit suggests the amount United should pay in damages should be determined by a jury, but estimated “the total amount in controversy is likely to exceed $5,000,000.”

United Airlines released the following statement in response to the lawsuit:

“Safety remains our highest priority – for our employees and our customers. We are proud of our employees’ care for our customers and steadfast dedication to safety in our day to day operations and in response to this incident. It is that professionalism that led most of the passengers from flight 328 to board another flight to Honolulu later that evening. We continue to work with federal agencies investigating this incident and due to the ongoing investigation, we will not be able to provide further comment at this time.”