DENVER (CBS4)– An alleged street racing suspect driver faces charges after being involved in a deadly crash in Denver earlier this month. John Dahmer was arrested immediately following the crash on April 3.
He faces charges including vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, and DUI.READ MORE: Eligible Denver Students Invited To Receive Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine
Police said that Jessica Allen was killed when Dahmer’s SUV slammed into her vehicle about 10 p.m. at 18th and Lawrence. Allen left behind 2 children.READ MORE: Denver Weather: Unsettled Weather Sticks With Us All Week
Drivers caught street racing can lose their drivers’ licenses with the 12-point traffic violation, be fined up to $999 and have their vehicle impounded.
The Denver Police Department continually monitors for street racing events, and for several months has dedicated resources – including its helicopter – to disrupting the gatherings, while enforcing traffic and criminal offenses.MORE NEWS: More Californians Moving To Colorado: Trout From West Coast Stocked In High Country Lakes
To report street racing or planned events that organize illegal street racing, visit ReportStreetRacing.com. Also, to report street racing or reckless driving by phone, witnesses should call 720-913-2000 or call/text 911.