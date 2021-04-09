DENVER (CBS4) –The Denver Police Department released a photo showing a black truck and a white SUV racing in downtown Denver — moments before the SUV crashed into another car, killing Jessica Allen. You can see multiple people, including a child, were preparing to cross the street as the
John Dahmer, the driver of the white SUV, was arrested after the crash at 18th and Lawrence streets on Saturday. He is being held for investigation of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, and DUI.READ MORE: Denver Pride 5K Returns For Limited In-Person Race This Year
Drivers caught street racing can lose their drivers’ licenses with the 12-point traffic violation, be fined up to $999 and have their vehicle impounded.READ MORE: COVID In Glenwood Springs: Garfield County Sheriff's Office Temporarily Closed Due To Outbreak
The Denver Police Department continually monitors for street racing events, and for several months has dedicated resources – including its helicopter – to disrupting the gatherings, while enforcing traffic and criminal offenses.MORE NEWS: Colorado Doctors Urge State Lawmakers To Establish Prescription Drug Affordability Board
To report street racing or planned events that organize illegal street racing, visit ReportStreetRacing.com. Also, to report street racing or reckless driving by phone, witnesses should call 720-913-2000 or call/text 911.