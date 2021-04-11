CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Deadly Crash, Denver News, Denver Police

DENVER (CBS4) – Details from Denver police about a deadly crash at 32nd Avenue and Lowell Boulevard on Saturday remain scarce. Investigators do say the suspect, in a black Acura, ran a red light.

(credit: Denver Fire)

The driver of the other vehicle, a white Subaru, died, and the only passenger in that vehicle, a juvenile, was sent to the hospital with unknown injuries.

READ MORE: Firefighters Searching For Missing Kayaker On Carter Lake

(credit: Denver Fire)

A day after the crash, a memorial for the man who died sprouted at the scene of the crash. Some in the neighborhood say they are heartbroken.

READ MORE: Dick's Sporting Goods Park Welcomes Coloradans For More COVID Vaccines

(credit: CBS)

Police took the driver of the Acura into custody. Details about that person have not been released.

(credit: Denver Fire)

It’s not clear if speed, drugs or alcohol are factors.

MORE NEWS: Aircraft Called In To Fight 2-Acre Wildfire Near Keystone

Several other vehicles were damaged in the crash, but police say no other people were hurt.

Danielle Chavira