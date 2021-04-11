DENVER (CBS4) – Details from Denver police about a deadly crash at 32nd Avenue and Lowell Boulevard on Saturday remain scarce. Investigators do say the suspect, in a black Acura, ran a red light.
The driver of the other vehicle, a white Subaru, died, and the only passenger in that vehicle, a juvenile, was sent to the hospital with unknown injuries.
A day after the crash, a memorial for the man who died sprouted at the scene of the crash. Some in the neighborhood say they are heartbroken.
Police took the driver of the Acura into custody. Details about that person have not been released.
It's not clear if speed, drugs or alcohol are factors.
Several other vehicles were damaged in the crash, but police say no other people were hurt.