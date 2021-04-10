DENVER (CBS4) – A serious crash closed part of 32nd Avenue near Lowell Boulevard in Denver on Saturday afternoon. Both police and firefighters responded to the crash near Lowell Boulevard which involved two vehicles.
Police say a man died and a juvenile was taken to the hospital.
Firefighters say people were trapped, but did not specify the number or severity of any injuries.
Police say a black Acura was heading westbound on 32nd Ave., rand a red light and hit the white Subaru which was heading north on Lowell Blvd. The driver of the Subaru died, and the juvenile was a passenger in the same vehicle.
Police did not have information about the number of people inside the Acura or whether the driver was cited and/or taken into custody.
Authorities have not said whether speed, alcohol or drugs are factors. The road reopened at around 4 p.m.
Several other vehicles were damaged in the crash, but police say no other people were hurt.
It’s not clear what caused the crash, but images from firefighters show two vehicles seriously damaged.