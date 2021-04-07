BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Friends and family of Rikki Olds remembered her legacy and celebrated her life on Wednesday during her memorial service. Rikki was just 25 years old when she was shot and killed along with 9 others at the King Soopers in Boulder on March 22.
Rikki worked in the store since 2016 and hoped to become a manager one day. Her family remembers Rikki as a bubbly person with infectious laughter.
Rikki's friends and family gathered at Boulder Valley Christian Church at 7100 S. Boulder Road on Wednesday to remember the young woman who graduated from Centaurus High School in 2013.
"She'd want us to be celebrating, she's up in heaven with papa, watching over all of us, hoping we don't take it too hard because we will all be with her one day, too."
Gov. Jared Polis also spoke at the service, offering condolences on behalf of all Coloradans for Rikki’s family and for all the victims.