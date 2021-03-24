LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4)– The family of Rikki Olds, among the youngest victims in the grocery store shooting in Boulder, is remembering the young woman who also worked at the store. They called her a “shining light in a dark world.”

“Rikki was kind of the light of our family,” said Rikki’s uncle, Robert Olds.

The family of Olds, 25, talked about her ambitions in life, at one point she wanted to become a nurse but then decided to work her way up the ranks at King Soopers with aspirations of becoming a store manager.

Rikki graduated in 2013 from Centaurus High School in Lafayette and went on to attend classes at Front Range Community College.

Her uncle, who she called “Uncle Baba,” talked about Rikki, “Rikki was truly special to us, she was vibrant, she was bubbly, Rikki was kind of the light of our family,” said Robert Olds. “Rikki lived life on her own terms, not anybody else’s terms.”

Robert talked about how at just 25 years old, Rikki didn’t get to experience motherhood or marriage. She leaves behind a brother among her family.

Rikki is one of 10 victims in Monday’s grocery store shooting in Boulder on Table Mesa. One suspect has been arrested and faces 10 counts of first-degree murder.

The 10 victims in the shooting at the King Soopers store in Boulder on Monday have been identified. They are: grocery worker Denny Stong, 20, Neven Stanisic, 23, grocery worker Rikki Olds, 25, Tralona Bartkowiak, 49, Suzanne Fountain, 59, grocery worker Teri Leiker, 51, Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51, Kevin Mahoney, 61, Lynn Murray, 62, and Jody Waters, 65.