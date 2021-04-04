(CBS/AP) – Authorities identified the man shot and killed in a confrontation with sheriff’s deputies Saturday near Interstate 25 south of Denver as Samuel Yeager. Yeager was 23.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s office said deputies responded at about 6:15 p.m. to a report of a man with a gun near an onramp for the interstate along Happy Valley Road. The sheriff’s office says a suspect at the scene died in a shooting, but did not specify how.
It was unknown if the suspect fired at deputies. No other injuries were reported.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said per office policy, the deputies involved will be placed on administrative leave.
The I-25 ramp at Happy Canyon Road was closed in both directions for several hours and the main entrance into the Happy Canyon neighborhood was closed due to the shooting investigation. Residents were notified of this through a code red alert.
