By Jesse Sarles
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says a man is dead after an officer-involved shooting on Saturday evening. Deputies responded to Interstate 25 at Happy Canyon Road shortly after 6 p.m. in reference to a man with gun.

Sheriff’s officials said the suspect died at the scene.

No deputies were injured and authorities said there’s no danger to the community.

The Critical Incident Response Team was on scene at 7:30 p.m. and an investigation is ongoing.

The I-25 ramp at Happy Canyon Road was closed in both directions. There was no estimated time for reopening.

The sheriff’s office said the main entrance into the Happy Canyon neighborhood is closed due to the shooting investigation and residents need to use the emergency exit to the south of the subdivision. They were being notified of this through a code red alert.

