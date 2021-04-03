DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says a man is dead after an officer-involved shooting on Saturday evening. Deputies responded to Interstate 25 at Happy Canyon Road shortly after 6 p.m. in reference to a man with gun.
Sheriff’s officials said the suspect died at the scene.
No deputies were injured and authorities said there’s no danger to the community.
The Critical Incident Response Team was on scene at 7:30 p.m. and an investigation is ongoing.
The I-25 ramp at Happy Canyon Road was closed in both directions. There was no estimated time for reopening.
Update #HappyCanyonOIS The main entrance into the Happy Canyon neighborhood east of I25, will remain closed for unknown amt of time. Residents needing to leave should use the emergency exit to the south of the subdivision. A code red was sent to residents. https://t.co/68tZdlZ3fb
— DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) April 4, 2021
