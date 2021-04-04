JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A small plane crashed in a rugged area northwest of Deckers on Saturday and members of a rescue operation that reached the crash site on Sunday determined the pilot died. The plane was first reported missing on Saturday. Eventually, the downed plane’s location was discovered from aircraft overhead on Sunday.
A group of search and rescue personnel hiked in to the site and found the single occupant of the plane dead.
"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the single occupant, an adult male, of the crashed plane was found deceased on scene. Our thoughts and prayers to his family and friends," the sheriff's office in Jefferson County wrote in a tweet.
An investigation into the crash will be handled by the Federal Aviation Adminstration and National Transportation Safety Board
According to radio traffic originating at the scene, a flight plan was not made for this plane’s most recent flight.