JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The pilot killed in a plane crash over the weekend has been identified. Lelon Lewis, 66, was the only person on board the plane when it crashed in a rugged area northwest of Deckers on Saturday.
The plane was first reported missing on Saturday. Eventually, the downed plane’s location was discovered from aircraft overhead on Sunday.READ MORE: Smoke Coming From Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge Is Prescribed Burn
With assistance from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, search and rescue personnel with the Alpine Rescue team hiked into the site in the Lost Creek Wilderness and found the single occupant of the plane, identified on Monday afternoon as Lewis, dead.READ MORE: Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson Rips Judge's Ruling: 'This Ruling May Embolden Those Who Want To Harm Us'
It’s unclear what caused the crash but the plane, a single-engine Magnus Fusion 212, was a Hungarian-made sport plane engineered for aerobatics. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.MORE NEWS: Blue And Silver Pinwheel Garden Is Reminder To Watch For Child Abuse
Emergency responders received an alert from the Civil Air Patrol just after 8 p.m. Saturday when crews rushed to the scene but were unable to locate the wreckage in the dark.