CDC OKs Travel Without Testing Inside U.S. For Those Fully VaccinatedTravelers and industry representatives feel like this is an indication that we're heading in the right direction. But they say as travel increases, the need to be safe can't go down.

4 minutes ago

COVID Vaccine Bus Brings Mobile Clinic To EatonMany residents in the remote northeastern town of Eaton received their COVID-19 vaccines on Friday, thanks to the state’s first vaccine clinic on wheels. Gov. Jared Polis was at the clinic as technicians administered Johnson & Johnsons vaccines to rural Coloradans in the Eaton Rec Center parking lot.

12 minutes ago

COVID In Colorado: Gov. Jared Polis Extends Mask Mandate Through Early MayThe mask mandate in Colorado will remain in place for another 30 days, through early May, Gov. Jared Polis announced Friday.

18 minutes ago

Double Shooting In Denver: Elias Chavez And Tlaloc Chavez Arrested In Shooting At Alameda And FederalPolice have arrested two men in connection with a deadly double shooting in Denver on Thursday. Elias Chavez, 22, and Tlaloc Chavez, 22, are being held for investigation of first degree murder.

2 hours ago

AAA Colorado Excited After CDC OKs Travel Without Testing Inside U.S. For Those Fully VaccinatedA spokesman for AAA Colorado says it is exciting news for the travel industry: people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can now travel within the United States without testing or quarantining. That's according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

2 hours ago

Residents Of A Memory Care Facility Enjoyed A Sweet Outing Today, Their First In Over A YearA group of residents visited Krispy Kreme Doughnuts today to receive their free donut for being fully vaccinated.

2 hours ago