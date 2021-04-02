LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) – A group of memory care residents went on a sweet field trip Friday after a year of quarantining due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The residents of Highline Place in Littleton are fully immunized against the virus, so they grabbed their vaccine cards and stopped by Krispy Kreme to take advantage of the company’s free donut offer.
“Our residents have sacrificed a lot over the past 12 months to ensure COVID safety and they have done so with tremendous strength and grace,” said Jodi Cornman, senior community relations director for Highline Place. “What they have been through makes this more than just an outing for a snack with friends. It is an opportunity to return to the pleasures of normal life and demonstrate how important it is for people to get vaccinated.”
Krispy Kreme is offering one free doughnut a day — through the end of the year — to anyone who has received the COVID-19 vaccine. The doughnut chain has locations in Thornton and Lone Tree.