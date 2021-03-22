A Mass Vaccination Clinic Opened Monday At Dick's Sporting Goods ParkWith another phase eligible for the COVID vaccine a new mass vaccination clinic opened at Dick's Sporting Goods Park to help get out doses.

9 minutes ago

Colorado Department Of Transportation Adds More Passing Lanes To Busy Stretch Of U.S. 287The Colorado Department of Transportation began work to add four new and two improved passing lanes on U.S. 287 and Highway 40.

12 minutes ago

Supreme Court Could Reimpose Boston Marathon Bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's Death SentenceThe Supreme Court said Monday it will consider reinstating the death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, presenting President Joe Biden with an early test of his opposition to capital punishment.

16 minutes ago

Kenny Chesney Postpones All Shows Until 2022, Including Concert At Empower Field At Mile HighCountry music star Kenny Chesney has postponed all of his shows until 2022, including the concert scheduled for Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, July 31.

53 minutes ago

COVID Restrictions: Winter Park No Longer Requires Reservations For Season Pass HoldersGood news for skiers and boarders who have season passes to Winter Park Ski Resort. Season pass holders will no longer have to make a reservation to hit the slopes.

54 minutes ago

Mobile Weather Lab Tracks Overnight SnowThe snow started falling on Sunday and kept piling up through the night in parts of Colorado.

2 hours ago