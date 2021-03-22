(CBS4/AP) Krispy Kreme is offering one free doughnut a day — through the end of the year — to anyone who has received the COVID-19 vaccine. The doughnut chain has locations in Thornton and Lone Tree.
Starting Monday and running through Dec. 31, any customer with a valid COVID-19 vaccination card will receive a free Original Glazed doughnut at participating locations nationwide. The iconic doughnut shop specifies that any guests who have received at least one of the two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine qualify for the promotion.READ MORE: RTD Wants Rider Input About Potential Service Changes
“We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them,” Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement.READ MORE: Colorado Department Of Transportation Adds More Passing Lanes To Busy Stretch Of U.S. 287
The free treat is available at any Krispy Kreme shop nationwide, no purchase necessary.
Krispy Kreme’s new promotion is in addition to its offer of one free medium coffee and a free Original Glazed doughnut to anyone who comes in on Mondays, March 29 through May 24.MORE NEWS: I-25 Diesel Spill: Investigators Think 67-Year-Old Driver John Brothersen Fell Asleep
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)