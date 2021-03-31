DENVER (CBS4) – As Coloradans 16 years and older prepare to be qualified for a COVID-19 vaccine, appointments are expected to go fast. Those who are willing to make a drive might have better luck finding appointments in zip codes 20 to 100 miles away.

The website Vaccine Spotter helps find opening across Colorado.

While at the vaccine site at Dick’s Sporting Goods, one woman told CBS4 she struggled to find an appointment.

“You had to make appointments at the same time and I could only find a first appointment,” Susan Sorella said.

Sorella got lucky when her friend told her about the Dick’s Sporting Goods Park mass vaccination site.

“She called me and said this place just opened up,” Sorella recalled.

Hours later the site was booked full, and there’s likely going to be a bottleneck of appointment bookings as the general public begins their search Friday. Big box stores offering vaccine appointments include:

Safeway/Albertsons

King Soopers

Walmart

Colorado Vaccine Hunters

CBS4 checked these sites this Tuesday afternoon but appointments were booked in the Denver metro area. However, there were openings for some locations one to two hours driving distance from Denver.

It may also be easier to use the website Vaccine Spotter to find openings across Colorado.

Many sites plan to ramp up their vaccine distribution but it will all depend on allocations they receive.

You can also sign up with health care providers such as HealthOne, Denver Health and UCHealth for vaccinations. For more information and to register, visit www.cocovidvaccine.org or call 1.877.268.2926.