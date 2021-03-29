DENVER (CBS4) — All Coloradans aged 16 and over will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine starting Friday, Gov. Jared Polis announced Monday. Coloradans aged 16 or 17 may get the Pfizer vaccine, but not the Johnson & Johnson or Moderna vaccine. None of the vaccines have been approved for people 15 and younger.
Gov. Polis said they are able to open eligibility because 79% of Coloradans 70 and up have been vaccinated. Additionally, 71% of people aged 65-69 have had their first dose of the vaccine.
Polis said it is estimated that all Coloradans will be able to access the vaccine by the end of May.
For more information and to register, visit www.cocovidvaccine.org or call 1.877.268.2926.
Polis announced the state is also launching four new buses that will travel around Colorado to reach more people.