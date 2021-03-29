GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Weld County Coroner’s Office identified a man who died at the JBS meat packing plant in Greeley. Jonathan Bryan Duerst, 55, of Greeley, died on Saturday after what the coroner’s office calls a possible work-related accident.”
Duerst is believed to have drowned after machinery knocked him unconscious.READ MORE: Steven Michael Kielian Identified As Man Shot, Killed By Weld County Deputies
The coroner’s office says an autopsy will reveal a final manner of death.READ MORE: High Winds Increase Avalanche Danger Across Parts Of Colorado
Local 1 Union spokesman Ted Herrera told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas Duerst was likely hit by a flap on a machine which caused him to loose consciousness, leading him to fall into a pool of liquid.
Further information on Duerst’s job title and more are not available at this time.MORE NEWS: 'This is Nuts': Colorado Lawmaker Takes Action After Business Owner Loses Nearly $50,000 Over Two Emails Lost In Spam Folder
Greeley Police confirmed they responded to the scene. However, officers did not conduct a death investigation as there were no signs of criminal wrongdoing in the death.