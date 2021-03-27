GREELEY, CO (CBS4) — An employee at the JBS meatpacking facility in Greeley was killed while on the job Saturday, according to the union representing the worker. The unidentified worker is believed to have drowned after machinery knocked the worker unconscious.
Local 1 Union spokesman Ted Herrera told CBS4's Dillon Thomas the worker was likely hit by a flap on a machine which caused him to loose consciousness, leading the worker to fall into a pool of liquid.
The union was told the worker was rushed to the hospital where they passed away an hour later.
Further information on the worker’s identity, job title and more are not available at this time.
Greeley Police confirmed they responded to the scene. However, officers did not conduct a death investigation as there were no signs of criminal wrongdoing in the death.
The worker’s official cause of death will be released by the coroner’s office pending autopsy.