DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Law enforcement agencies showed their respect for the mother of fallen Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley on Saturday. Talley’s mother and family were given an escort from New Mexico into Colorado on Interstate 25.
KKTV reports law enforcement and first responders waited for the escort on overpasses on I-25.READ MORE: 'We Will Cry With You': Widow Of Deputy Micah Flick Shares Open Letter To Officer Eric Talley's Widow
The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office also joined in the solemn show of solidarity. They say Talley’s family is heading to Boulder.
Talley was among 10 people who were shot and killed at a King Soopers in Boulder on March 22.
Talley will be laid to rest on March 30 at Flatirons Community Church in Lafayette. The public is invited to attend but attendance is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. They are encouraged to watch a live stream of the service on CBSN Denver. He leaves behind a wife and seven children.
Talley’s sister, Kirsten Brooks, recalled him assuring her that it was not his job as a law enforcement officer that was unsafe, but rather “people.” Despite the risk, he told her that it carried more good than bad with it.
She said the shooting was a hateful act.
“What this man did, he took my brother’s life and he took nine other lives. And these beautiful people are gone and that shouldn’t bring me more hatred,” Brooks said. “Yeah, I was angry. Still am angry. And sadness, but I don’t hate that person. He doesn’t get to have that power.”