By Jennifer McRae
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley was shot and killed inside the King Soopers in Boulder on Monday afternoon along with 9 others. His sister, Kirstin Brooks, spoke with CBS This Morning about her brother and the moment she learned of the shooting.

BOULDER, CO – MARCH 24: A man pays his respects to Boulder police officer Eric Talley on March 24, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado.Talley, 51, was one of 10 people killed at the King Soopers grocery store when a gunman opened fire. (Photo by Paula Bronstein./Getty Images)

“I started to text Eric,” she said. “I said ‘Hey, it’s Kirstin.’ Then I called him, I said ‘Hey, I know you’re in the middle of this probably but give me a call.’ And then I didn’t hear from him.”

“And with that, everything about Eric was gone. It’s not just Eric that’s gone, it’s who he was in my family,” she said.

Talley leaves behind a wife and 7 children. He joined the Boulder Police Department in 2010.

Brooks recalled him assuring her that it was not his job as a law enforcement officer that was unsafe, but rather “people.”

Despite the risk, he told her that it carried more good than bad with it.

BOULDER, CO -MARCH 23: Boulder residents Alfredo Restrepo, right, Calee Bleeker, center and Isabel Pitalue, right, hug in front of the police vehicle belonging to fallen Boulder Police officer Eric Talley on March 23, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado. The trio live right next to the King Soopers where a gunman shot 10 people including Talley. They were not at home during the shooting but say they know a lot of the employees at the store. “”They are like family,” said Restrepo. Talley was killed in the line of duty, along with nine others, by a gunman at the King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive. The car is parked in front of the Boulder Police Department where streams of people have arrived all day wanting to show their respects for the fallen officer and the nine others killed in the mass shooting at the King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Brooks called the actions of the 21-year-old shooting suspect a “hateful act.”

“What this man did, he took my brother’s life and he took nine other lives. And these beautiful people are gone and that shouldn’t bring me more hatred,” Brooks said. “Yeah, I was angry. Still am angry. And sadness, but I don’t hate that person. He doesn’t get to have that power.”

Officer Talley’s memorial service is planned for 11 a.m. on March 30 at Flatirons Community Church. The public is invited to attend but attendance is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. They are encouraged to watch a live stream of the service on CBSN Denver.

Jennifer McRae