BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley was shot and killed inside the King Soopers in Boulder on Monday afternoon along with 9 others. His sister, Kirstin Brooks, spoke with CBS This Morning about her brother and the moment she learned of the shooting.

“I started to text Eric,” she said. “I said ‘Hey, it’s Kirstin.’ Then I called him, I said ‘Hey, I know you’re in the middle of this probably but give me a call.’ And then I didn’t hear from him.”

“And with that, everything about Eric was gone. It’s not just Eric that’s gone, it’s who he was in my family,” she said.

Officer Eric Talley is my big brother. He died today in the Boulder shooting. My heart is broken. I cannot explain how beautiful he was and what a devastating loss this is to so many. Fly high my sweet brother. You always wanted to be a pilot (damn color blindness). Soar. pic.twitter.com/tgt2DxPsqz — Kirstin (@Roozersmom) March 23, 2021

Talley leaves behind a wife and 7 children. He joined the Boulder Police Department in 2010.

Brooks recalled him assuring her that it was not his job as a law enforcement officer that was unsafe, but rather “people.”

Despite the risk, he told her that it carried more good than bad with it.

Brooks called the actions of the 21-year-old shooting suspect a “hateful act.”

“What this man did, he took my brother’s life and he took nine other lives. And these beautiful people are gone and that shouldn’t bring me more hatred,” Brooks said. “Yeah, I was angry. Still am angry. And sadness, but I don’t hate that person. He doesn’t get to have that power.”

Officer Talley’s memorial service is planned for 11 a.m. on March 30 at Flatirons Community Church. The public is invited to attend but attendance is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. They are encouraged to watch a live stream of the service on CBSN Denver.