BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Customers are being reunited with loved ones after escaping the King Soopers in Boulder where someone started shooting inside the store on Monday afternoon. One man said that his grandchildren were inside the store when they were forced to hide in a coat closet.

“I got the call from my daughter that my grandchildren and my son-in-law walked into the pharmacy for him to get a COVID-19 shot, and the shooter came in, shot the woman in front of them, they ran upstairs and have been hiding in a coat closet for the last hour,” said Steven who talked to CBS4’s Conor McCue.

He described what his family went through as they waited for the all-clear to exit the store, “Cops came in through the roof and got them and told them to say quiet and they’re OK.”

Steven said he was so happy that they’re alright and were able to get away from the gunman.

“They were texting the whole time hiding in the coat closet, ‘We’re OK.’”