WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Westminster police arrested two men in relation to a double homicide earlier this month. Steven Ray Muniz and Robert Ernest Manzanares were arrested March 19 on charges including, respectively, first degree murder and accessory to murder in the first degree.
A man and a woman died in the March 6 shooting at the SportsWatch bar at 68th Avenue and Lowell Boulevard. The shooting reportedly started with a fight inside the Westminster bar.READ MORE: New Images Released In University Hill Riot Investigation; 7 Face Charges
Police say a man and woman were found in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. They later died at the hospital. The victims have not yet been identified.READ MORE: K9 Sniffs Through Baseball Gear, Essential Oils To Detect Illegal Narcotics In Minor Leaguer's Car
Police have not released any other details about this investigation including whether the suspects knew the victims.MORE NEWS: 11,000 Gallon Fuel Spill Causes I-25 Closure In Both Directions
Anyone with more information are asked to call the Westminster Police Department at 303-658-4360.