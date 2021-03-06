WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people died in a shooting that reportedly started with a fight inside a Westminster bar. Officers responded to the area near 68th Avenue and Lowell Boulevard at around 1 a.m. on Saturday.
They say a man and woman were lying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. They later died at the hospital.READ MORE: Colorado Senators Pass COVID Relief Bill As State GOP Leaders Blast Passage
Witnesses told police a fight inside the bar escalated to shots being fired. It’s unclear if police are looking for suspects, but they say there is not danger to the public.READ MORE: Thornton Police Investigate 5-Vehicle Crash & Fires Killing 3 People
The victims have not yet been identified.MORE NEWS: 'Coming Back To Normalcy': Coloradans Take In Live Music Again
Anyone with more information are asked to call the Westminster Police Department at 303-658-4360.