NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – Northglenn police arrested 22-year-old Chase Scheunert who they say crashed into a woman’s car on Interstate 25 and then shot her. The ordeal caused I-25 to be closed for several hours on the night of March 10.
Police say a woman told them a white BMW ran into her Toyota 4Runner near 104th Avenue. The woman says the driver fired shots at her, and one of those bullets hit her in the shoulder.
She was treated at a hospital.
Days later, police found the suspect's vehicle abandoned in Thornton.
Police only say they arrested Scheunert, from Westminster, on March 19 without incident. It’s not clear what Scheunert’s motive was.
Anyone with information about the crime that might help investigators is asked to call Detective Jean Mahan at 303-450-8868.