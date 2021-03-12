NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – Northglenn police say they have found the suspect vehicle involved in a hit and run and shooting on Wednesday night. Interstate 25 was shut down for several hours after the crime.
A woman told Northglenn police a white BMW ran into her Toyota 4Runner, fired shots at her and drove off. One of those shots hit the woman in her shoulder and she had to be treated at the hospital.
The vehicle was found abandoned in Thornton.
No arrests have been made in the case.
Anyone with information about the crime that might help investigators is asked to call Detective Jean Mahan at 303-450-8868.