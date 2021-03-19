DENVER (CBS4)– Jonathan Nuno-Mijangos has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Jasmin Cigarroa.

Cigarroa, 24, was reported missing to the Denver Police Department on March 10 and investigators found her body two days later. The cause of her death remains under investigation.

According to Jasmin’s brother, Mijangos said that Cigarroa had not returned home since going out with friends on Monday night, but her family disputes that claim. They say Cigarroa’s phone, keys and wallet were found in her room.

“Her husband told us that Jasmin left around 7 p.m. with a friend and she never came back,” said Francisco Cigarroa, Jasmin’s brother. “We talked to her friend and she said she texted Jasmin but she never came down from her apartment.”

Investigators obtained information that led them to search a rural area of Adams County, in the area of East 26th Avenue and Powhaton Road, and found Cigarroa’s remains.

Police arrested Nuno-Mijangos, 23, the next day.

“I want what happened to my sister to be a movement for any other women that are in the situation she was,” said Francisco Cigarroa, speaking about domestic violence.

Prosecutors have charged Nuno-Mijangos with one count of murder in the first degree, one count of assault in the first degree, one count of tampering with a deceased human body and one count of abuse of a corpse.

The Denver Police Department encourages anyone with information related to this case to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).