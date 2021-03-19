SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS4) — A detective in Florida took time to restore a tribute to a young murder victim from Colorado. Gannon Stauch, from Colorado Springs, was 11 years old when he disappeared in January 2020.
Gannon's remains were found on March 18, in a suitcase under an overpass in Pace, Florida.
The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said one of their detectives from the Major Crimes Division restored the cross placed at the location.
"We wanted to take a moment to share an incredible act of service. Our very own Detective Yoder, currently assigned to our Major Crimes Division, took the time to personally restore and resurrect the cross placed at the memorial of Gannon Stauch," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.
Officials said it had deteriorated over time due being out in the environment.
“Detectives and Victim Advocates visited the site [Thursday] to place the cross and to ensure even our most vulnerable are never forgotten,” officials wrote.
Stauch’s stepmother, Letecia Stauch, is now charged with his murder and has indicated that she intends to represent herself. She faces a charge of first-degree murder with intent and deliberation, plus eight other “crime of violence” sentencing enhancer charges.