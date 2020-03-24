Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A source close to the investigation into the death of Gannon Stauch has revealed some disturbing details in the case. The 11-year-old was allegedly murdered by his stepmother Letecia Stauch.
A source tells CBS4’s sister station in Colorado Springs, KKTV 11 News, that the boy was shot, stabbed, and put in a suitcase before his body was thrown under a Florida bridge.
Gannon was reported missing in late January from the Colorado Springs area and for more than a month the search for the 11-year-old received extensive media coverage.
Then on March 2, authorities made the bombshell announcement that his stepmother, Letecia Stauch, was under arrest and charged in his murder. That development came despite the fact that the boy’s remains hadn’t been found at the time.
The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office says they found the murdered boy’s body in Pace, Florida, last Wednesday.
That womans face shows ZERO remorse. There is absolutely no excuse for killing a child. Or anyone else for that matter. Life in prison or death penalty.