DENVER (CBS4) – A new phase of COVID-19 vaccination distribution in Colorado opened on Friday and that meant Denver Mayor Michael Hancock was eligible for the vaccine. He got his shot in the arm on Friday at Denver Health.
Hancock allowed a news camera at the event and said it was very important to be public about getting the vaccine.
“As a man of color, I have the trust and belief that protocols were followed. This is a safe vaccine. It’s going to save my life and make sure that my mother, my wife, my children and the people around me every day are protected because I’ve been vaccinated,” he said.
People older than 50 and with just one pre-existing condition can now roll up their sleeves for the vaccine. A number of other professions can also now register.
