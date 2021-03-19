(CBS4) – Registration for COVID-19 vaccinations has now opened up to what is called category 1B.4 in Colorado.

This includes the following:

– People age 50 and older.

– Front-line essential workers.

– People with high risk conditions.

– Continuation of operations for state government and continuity of local government.

Thea Willey, of Erie, is now ready for her turn to book an appointment. But after working for weeks to get one for her husband Mark, she knows it’s not easy.

Using Facebook’s VaccineFinder she locates appointments, but…

“Once you get to those individual systems those appointments aren’t really there,” she said.

That’s what she found trying to sign up her husband, who has been eligible before now in the over 60 group.

He said his wife was, “Still was able to see those appointments, but was unable to book those appointments.”

He says locations were unwilling to give out first appointments without being able to book a second one. CBS4 asked Facebook company spokesman Robert Traynham about where the information comes from.

“We work with state and local officials and with the World Health Organization,” Traynham said. “The only thing that we’re doing is connecting you with the information in your neighborhood.”

The Willeys believe getting an appointment should have been far easier than this.

Mark Willey works in high tech and says, “We had the ability to foresee this. I think we missed the opportunity to lead in this.”

CBS4 asked the State of Colorado why they don’t have a central website that will make the appointment for you in one click. They responded by pointing out the page on its website that lists the vaccine providers and the ability to click on each one individually. There is

also a phone number to call to get help setting up an appointment (1-877-268-2926).

