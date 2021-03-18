BOULDER, Colo. (AP/CBS4) — A goose which was found shot with an arrow in Boulder is recovering after undergoing surgery to remove it, police said Thursday. The goose, which was rescued Tuesday in Boulder, was being taken care of the at the Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Longmont.

It was resting and eating a bit of food, police spokesperson Dionne Waugh said.

Police released video of the animal’s rescue in hopes of helping them find whoever was responsible.

The video shows animal control officers using a net to capture the goose and then cutting off most of the arrow, which was lodged near its beak, before taking it in for medical attention.

It had been wounded for over a week but was still able to fly, Waugh said. The arrow was first seen in the goose on March 5 at a different location, but it was able to fly away when officers tried to capture it then, she said.

It saddens us the things some humans do to each other & to animals. So when we're able to help, we love to do so. BPD Animal Protection safely rescued this goose yesterday, removed part of the arrow & helped transport him. Pls call 303-441-3333 if you know who did this #Boulder pic.twitter.com/6mriDvrbLC — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 17, 2021

Police want to find out who shot the goose. Anyone with information is asked to call 303.441.3333.

