BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Boulder helped a goose that was wandering around with an arrow stuck through its face. Animal protection officers were able to capture the bird and remove part of the arrow before it taking it for veterinary care.
Officers caught up to the goose on Tuesday where they removed a portion of the arrow before transporting him.
Now, police want to find out who shot the goose. Anyone with information is asked to call 303.441.3333.
It saddens us the things some humans do to each other & to animals. So when we're able to help, we love to do so. BPD Animal Protection safely rescued this goose yesterday, removed part of the arrow & helped transport him. Pls call 303-441-3333 if you know who did this #Boulder pic.twitter.com/6mriDvrbLC
— Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 17, 2021