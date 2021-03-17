CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Boulder News

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Boulder helped a goose that was wandering around with an arrow stuck through its face. Animal protection officers were able to capture the bird and remove part of the arrow before it taking it for veterinary care.

(credit: Boulder Police)

Officers caught up to the goose on Tuesday where they removed a portion of the arrow before transporting him.

(credit: Boulder Police)

Now, police want to find out who shot the goose. Anyone with information is asked to call 303.441.3333.

(credit: Boulder Police)

