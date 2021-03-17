DENVER (CBS4)– The City of Denver is waiting for conditions to dry out after the weekend blizzard to determine just how much damage drivers caused at Ruby Hill Park. The park is closed because of COVID-19 precautions.
On Monday, after the blizzard, someone removed the barriers and drove onto the grassy areas while they were covered with snow. Denver received more than two feet of snow over the weekend.
Investigators will examine the damage to determine the impact to Ruby Hill Park. The closure does not impact the COVID-19 testing site.