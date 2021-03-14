DENVER (CBS4) – Our Denver blizzard of 2021 is continuing to drop copious amounts of snow across Colorado’s Front Range! Many of the totals are adding up to over a foot of snow in parts of our state.
WEATHER ALERT: Blizzard Warning Issued, Biggest Snowstorm In 15 Years For Denver
Denver is among the areas where more than a foot of snow has fallen. The official reading at Denver International Airport is 19.1 inches.
The following is the latest reporting as of 3 p.m. Sunday.
Denver (DIA) 19.1”
Arvada 17.5”
Bailey 20”
Englewood 9”
Erie 12”
Mead 16”
Firestone 18.1”
Aspen Springs (near Black Hawk) 31”
Westminster 15”
Northglenn 17.2”
Crescent Village 20”
Cherry Creek Reservoir 8.2”
Louisville 11.5”
Loveland 19.5”
Ken Caryl 12.0”
Parker 14.6”
Denver (downtown) 14.5”
Pinecliffe 23.1”
Littleton 10.1”
Nederland 28”
The Blizzard Warning is in effect thru midnight for the entire Front Range and adjacent plains. Denver, Fort Collins, Boulder Castle Rock and Monument are all included.