CBSN DENVERWatch an hour (5-6p) of special Colorado blizzard coverage (Watch Live)
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Meteorologist Dave Aguilera
Filed Under:Colorado Snow Totals, Colorado Snowstorm, Colorado Weather, Denver Snow, Denver Weather, Fort Collins News, Front Range Snow Totals, Rocky Mountain Snow, Snow Totals, Weekend Snowstorm For Colorado, Winter Storm

DENVER (CBS4) – Our Denver blizzard of 2021 is continuing to drop copious amounts of snow across Colorado’s Front Range! Many of the totals are adding up to over a foot of snow in parts of our state.

WEATHER ALERT: Blizzard Warning Issued, Biggest Snowstorm In 15 Years For Denver

Denver is among the areas where more than a foot of snow has fallen. The official reading at Denver International Airport is 19.1 inches.

People shovel their sidewalks on March 14, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. More than 1800 flights into and out of Denver have been canceled this weekend and highways around the state have been closed down as a winter storm hits the state.

People shovel their sidewalks on Sunday. (credit: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

Download the new CBS Denver app to get all the latest news and weather impacting people here in Colorado.

The following is the latest reporting as of 3 p.m. Sunday.

Denver (DIA)  19.1”
Arvada  17.5”
Bailey  20”
Englewood      9”
Erie  12”
Mead 16”
Firestone 18.1”
Aspen Springs (near Black Hawk) 31”
Westminster    15”
Northglenn    17.2”
Crescent Village  20”
Cherry Creek Reservoir  8.2”
Louisville  11.5”
Loveland 19.5”
Ken Caryl 12.0”
Parker 14.6”
Denver (downtown) 14.5”
Pinecliffe 23.1”
Littleton 10.1”
Nederland 28”

Bicycles sit covered in snow on March 14, 2021 in Denver.

Bicycles sit covered in snow on March 14, 2021 in Denver. (credit: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

The Blizzard Warning is in effect thru midnight for the entire Front Range and adjacent plains. Denver, Fort Collins, Boulder Castle Rock and Monument are all included.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera