By Jesse Sarles
(CBS4) – People trying to drive in or out of Colorado via I-25, I-70 and I-76 now have an open path to do so. The Colorado Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday that the blizzard cleanup is complete on all of those interstates.

I-25 shut down between Wellington and the Colorado-Wyoming border over the weekend and it remained shut down all throughout Monday. I-70 had also been shut down between the eastern edge of the Denver metro area and the Kansas border. I-76 was shut down heading to Nebraska as well. All are now back open.

The blizzard that hit Colorado brought Denver’s biggest snow in 18 years. Snow totals ranged from a foot to 4 feet across the Front Range.

