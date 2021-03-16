(CBS4) – People trying to drive in or out of Colorado via I-25, I-70 and I-76 now have an open path to do so. The Colorado Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday that the blizzard cleanup is complete on all of those interstates.
I-25 shut down between Wellington and the Colorado-Wyoming border over the weekend and it remained shut down all throughout Monday. I-70 had also been shut down between the eastern edge of the Denver metro area and the Kansas border. I-76 was shut down heading to Nebraska as well. All are now back open.
Roadways continue to improve west of Nebraska thanks to the hard work of @NebraskaDOT @ColoradoDOT & @WYDOT_I80.
I-80 remains closed in the Nebraska panhandle until traffic is able to move into Wyoming.
I-76 into Colorado is open. Check https://t.co/14tAtDU2XM for updates. https://t.co/qGKPCqOUfd
— Nebraska State Patrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 16, 2021
The blizzard that hit Colorado brought Denver’s biggest snow in 18 years. Snow totals ranged from a foot to 4 feet across the Front Range.