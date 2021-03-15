(CBS4)– The blizzard that hit Colorado over the weekend was a historic storm that brought Denver’s biggest snow in 18 years. Snow totals ranged from 42 inches at Buckhorn Mountain to just 3 inches in Grand Lake.
The weekend storm officially brought 27.1 inches of snow to Denver as measured at the airport (DIA). It was a rare storm where DIA got more snow than virtually anywhere else in the Denver metro area.READ MORE: I-70 Remains Closed From Airpark Road To Burlington After Blizzard
Many areas in the foothills received at least 3 feet.READ MORE: Vice President Kamala Harris To Visit Colorado Tuesday To Promote Relief Plan's Benefits
Snow totals around Colorado:MORE NEWS: DIA Runways Scheduled To Reopen Monday 2 P.M.
Buckhorn Mountain 42”
Aspen Springs 41.3”
Pingree Park 41
Aspen Springs 38.2”
Nederland 36.0”
Glen Haven 36.0”
Pinecliffe 35.9”
Pingree Park 35.0”
Confier 35.0”
Trail Ridge 33.0”
Aspen Park 32.9”
Genesee 30.5”
Silver Plume 30.0”
Arvada 29.3”
Jamestown 28.6”
Ward 28.6”
Parker 28.4”
Denver (DIA) 27.1”
Conifer 27.0”
Cherry Creek Reservoir 26.0”
Loveland 26.0”
Longmont 25.5”
Rocky Flats 25.5”
Aurora 25.0”
Westminster 25.0”
Erie 24.5”
Golden 24.5”
Boulder 20.7”
Fort Collins 24.0”
Broomfield 24.0”
Louisville 24.0”
Federal Heights 24.0”
Roxborough Park 24.0”
Englewood 24.0”
Frederick 23.8”
Lafayette 23.6”
Evergreen 23.5”
Brighton 23.2”
Estes Park 22.3”