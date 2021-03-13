BERTHOUD PASS, Colo. (CBS4) – Residents in the Rocky Mountains have seen fast changing weather conditions as a huge spring-like snowstorm moved in to Colorado. CBS4’s Makenzie O’Keefe drove up to the high country from the Denver area on Interstate 70 early Saturday morning. She reported that she drove through heavy fog in Genesee, spotted a little bit of sun around the Eisenhower Tunnel, before heading back east and hitting heavy snow up on Berthoud Pass.

It’s the kind of weather that backcountry skiers love.

“Yeah, just kind of watching the avalanche conditions, and trying to enjoy some of the snow,” said Will Redden, who came to the pass to ski in the backcountry.

“And with this storm coming in, what were you thinking about that heading out here?” O’Keefe asked.

“We were really taking precautions, left real early from town this morning, hoping there wouldn’t be too much traffic … but for the most part it’s been pretty good,” Redden replied.

“It’s been really windy, it’s been a little chilly, but the snow’s great right now. It snowed quite a bit yesterday up here, so it’s pretty wind blown up here right now as you can see, but … can’t complain,” Redden said.

“And then you guys are planning on trying to get out before the storm?” O’Keefe asked.

“Yeah, we’re going to try to head back in the next hour-and-a-half to just kind of miss the traffic. If the roads get icy, if we get kind of a rain/snow mix, and just kind of beat the traffic, not get stranded up here.”