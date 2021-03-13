DENVER (CBS4) – In a city that averages only about 15 inches of liquid precipitation annually, some weather models are predicting Denver could get nearly a third of that in just a couple days. Daily records could easily be broken. The snow that’s hitting Colorado this weekend contains a huge amount of moisture. Therefore it is heavy and wet. And when melted down, the snow will be the equivalent of at least a couple inches of liquid water.
Weather models are suggesting up to 4 or 5 inches of liquid could fall along the Front Range urban corridor including melted snow from Saturday through early Monday morning.
The enormous amount of liquid contained in the snow could easily break the daily precipitation records for Saturday and Sunday. The current record for Saturday is 0.64 inches from March 13, 2019 and the record for Sunday is 0.60″ from March 14, 1923.
Daily snowfall records are also possible if Denver officially receives more than 7.1 inches on Saturday and 7.5 inches on Sunday.
With a total of 12 to 24 inches of snow expected in the metro area this weekend, it seems several records could be broken.
