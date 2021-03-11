DENVER (CBS4)– UCHealth is closing its COVID-19 vaccine clinics this weekend due to the upcoming winter storm. All appointments for the vaccine on Saturday and Sunday will be rescheduled.
This weekend, there were about 2,500 appointments. Coloradans shouldn’t be concerned about timing for their second dose. Centers for Disease Control and Environment guidelines state that Moderna and Pfizer vaccine doses can be provided up to 6 weeks after the first dose.READ MORE: Winter Storm: Flooding A Concern After Historic 2020 Wildfire Season
SCL Health also rescheduled their weekend vaccine clinics. They said that everyone who was preregistered for the vaccine clinic was notified and rescheduled for a later time.
The entire I-25 urban corridor from Colorado Springs to Denver to Cheyenne is under a Winter Storm Watch starting at midnight Friday night through midnight Sunday night. The I-70 mountain corridor between Denver and Avon is also under a Winter Storm Watch starting at 5 p.m. Friday.READ MORE: Polis Activates National Guard Ahead Of Weekend Winter Storm
The highest snow totals in Colorado will be over the higher peaks and mountain passes with at least 36-48 inches of snow possible over Berthoud and Loveland Passes as well the I-70 approaches to the Eisenhower Tunnel.MORE NEWS: Ground Gives Way Under Heavy Equipment At Boulder Construction Site
For much of the Denver metro area, a total of 15 to 25 inches of snow is expected with about half piling up by Saturday night and the remainder falling on Sunday. Even higher amounts are possible in Boulder and Fort Collins with totals reaching near 30 inches in some areas.