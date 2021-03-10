State Of Colorado Says Aurora Clinic For Underserved Is Creating New COVID Vaccine BarriersA clinic for underserved Coloradans was ordered to change its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan after the state found its policy wasn’t inclusive.

COVID Restrictions In Colorado: Douglas County Commissioners Pass Resolution Urging Gov. Jared Polis To 'Fully Reopen'The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to pass a resolution petitioning the governor to immediately lift all COVID-19 restrictions.

'Maskless, Thoughtless Rager': Gov. Jared Polis Disappointed With CU Boulder Students At RiotGov. Jared Polis shared his disappointment with hundreds of students at the University of Colorado following a party-turned-riot.

Coloradans Helping Others Get Vaccinated While Preparing For Incoming StormCOVIDCheck Colorado team members are walking door to door in the Montbello neighborhood to get people signed up for the vaccine.

After Nearly A Year, Some Denver Public Library Branches ReopenThe Denver Public Library reopened nine branches on Tuesday, almost a year to the day since they closed their doors due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Denver Working On COVID Vaccination Clinic Plan Ahead Of SnowstormThe city of Denver tells CBS4 officials are watching an incoming snowstorm closely, specifically how it affects mass coronavirus vaccination clinics this weekend.