DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting near Civic Center Park. Gary Baldwin has been arrested in the Monday afternoon shooting near Colfax Avenue and Broadway in downtown Denver.
Baldwin, 28, remains in custody on attempted first-degree murder charges. The Denver District Attorney’s Office said that those charges are expected to be updated to reflect that the victim has died.
The shooting in Civic Center Park forced the lockdown of the state Capitol at 12:25 p.m. Monday, out of “an abundance of caution” according to the Colorado State Patrol.