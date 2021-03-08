DENVER (CBS4) — The Colorado Capitol in Denver is on lockdown after a man was shot nearby. The Colorado State Patrol said the suspect is in custody and the victim was transported to the hospital.
Denver police said the shooting happened in the area of Civic Center Park.
The CSP said the Capitol was put on lockdown at 12:25 p.m., out of "an abundance of caution while situation develops."
It’s not clear what led up to the shooting.
There is no word on the victim's condition.