DENVER (CBS4) – During a regularly-scheduled news conference on Tuesday, Gov. Jared Polis shared his disappointment with hundreds of students at the University of Colorado Boulder following a party-turned-riot on Saturday. He said he was offended by the students damaging several cars and attacking law enforcement and first responders.
Polis says the event on University Hill could be a so-called super-spreader event, and there was likely some COVID-19 transmission.
"I'm hopeful that no one gets COVID from the result of this past weekend's maskless, thoughtless rager in Boulder, but sadly given where we're at with the virus, that's unlikely. It's highly likely that some transmission occurred, and that kind of behavior jeopardizes everything we care about in our state," Polis said.
The Boulder Police Department released new images of people involved the incident and destruction. They say they've received hundreds of tips.
So far, police have not announced any arrests.