BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — Investigators released images of people who attended a party-turned-riot on University Hill in Boulder Saturday night — and they’re asking the public for help identifying them.

See more images released by the city of Boulder regarding the violent riot on March 6.

Police said people at the party threw rocks and bottles at officers and first responders, flipped a car and caused thousands of dollars in damage to a SWAT vehicle. Investigators said they would be using video from the officers’ body cameras to identify people who attended, and urged people to submit any video they have.

Police said 500-800 people gathered near 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, many not wearing masks. Boulder County is under Level Yellow restrictions and personal gatherings of more than 10 people are not allowed.

Police tried several tactics, beginning in the afternoon, to break up the party and disperse the crowd, but when things began to escalate, officers did not go into the crowd to make arrests.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said they have “excellent” video from officers’ body worn cameras.

Investigators are urging people who attended the party to come forward and turn over any video or photos they have. People are urged to use the online Evidence Submission Portal.

Investigators said they are looking first to identify those students who engaged in acts of violence and property destruction, and other misconduct toward first responders. Second, they will be looking for the people who hosted the neighborhood party. And third, they will be looking at disciplinary action for those who attended or failed to disperse.

In addition to reviewing video and talking to witnesses who come forward, Herold said there will also be undercover officers out “seeking intelligence.”