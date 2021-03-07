BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A large party grew out of control on University Hill in Boulder Saturday night. Boulder police responded to find hundreds of people gathered closely near 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Boulder Police SWAT team members responded to help disperse the crowd. While some people left, others stayed. The Boulder Daily Camera reports officers then used a gas on the crowd and a siren to break up the rest of the crowd.

The University of Boulder says the group reportedly grew violent toward police and other first responders. Boulder police says officers were hit with bricks and rocks and a fire truck sustained heavy damage.

Videos on social media showed people in the crowd throwing objects at a fire truck and other people overturning a car.

One unidentified man spoke to CBS4 saying the restrictions of COVID-19 caused the violence.

“When we’re all caged up for months there’s going to be an explosion, and this was the explosion,” the man said.

Police say they are reviewing all body worn camera video and will work to find those responsible.

The crowd was completely dispersed at around 9 p.m., but the streets were left covered with trash and debris. It prompted many people, some from as far away as Highlands Ranch, to pick up the mess left behind.

“People were like trashing houses and flipping cars like this one right here. I think it’s kind of like, you’re acting like you’re throwing a fit. You’re acting like a child,” said one volunteer.

The university shared a statement about the events saying students involved in the violence will not be allowed to return to the school:

“We are aware of a large party on University Hill on Saturday evening and allegations of violence toward police officers responding to the scene. We condemn this conduct. It is unacceptable and irresponsible, particularly in light of the volume of training, communication and enforcement the campus and city have dedicated to ensuring compliance with COVID-19 public health orders. CU Boulder will not tolerate any of our students engaging in acts of violence or damaging property. CU Boulder has made it clear to our student body that following county public health orders is required under the student code of conduct. The vast majority of our students have followed these directives. When health officials and police have referred public health order violations to our student conduct office, CU Boulder has responded quickly and imposed discipline when violations were established. Disciplinary actions include interim exclusions from campus and 45 suspensions so far this academic year. We will continue to take these actions to make clear that protecting our community and our campus is of utmost importance and that we will not tolerate such violations. Any student who is found responsible for having engaged in acts of violence toward the law enforcement or other first responders will be removed from CU Boulder and not readmitted. We appreciate the efforts of law enforcement to address the unacceptable conduct of these students and apologize to the residents of University Hill for their behavior.”

The 20th Judicial District Attorney’s Office responded saying the students’ conduct was shameful: